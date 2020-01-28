Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

