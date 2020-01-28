Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13,733.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after purchasing an additional 538,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $194,913.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,942 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $160.62 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.