Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $735.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

