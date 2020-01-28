Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Anthem stock opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

