EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. 37,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

