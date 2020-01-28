Energycoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $166,150.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00020087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.