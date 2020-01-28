EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Up 109.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 109.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $314,220.00 and $304.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

