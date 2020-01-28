Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Encana alerts:

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after buying an additional 16,082,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,090,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,557 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter worth $33,555,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,908,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. Encana has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.