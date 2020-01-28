Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $200,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 130,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $52.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

