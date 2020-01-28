Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Oshkosh comprises 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. 98,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

