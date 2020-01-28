Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.33 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

NYSE SNX traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $139.94. 2,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total value of $106,996.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,498.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,450. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.