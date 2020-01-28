Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters accounts for about 1.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 44.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,368. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.