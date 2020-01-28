Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 128,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Argus set a $118.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

