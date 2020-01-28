Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 49,504 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $32,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,477,000 after purchasing an additional 828,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 311,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 187,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 4,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

