Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $60,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 249,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

