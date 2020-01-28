Empirical Finance LLC Sells 6,669 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,701 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,120 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

FL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 1,096,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

