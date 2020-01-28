Empirical Finance LLC Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,394,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after buying an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after buying an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $166.19. 642,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $134.48 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.