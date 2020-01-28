Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,348,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,447,000 after acquiring an additional 204,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 187,899 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,990,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. 8,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $61.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

