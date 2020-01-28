Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,874 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 318,716 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6,554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 896,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,543 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 339,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 658,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. UBS Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.26.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

