Empirical Finance LLC Buys 332 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. 13,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,926. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

