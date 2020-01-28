Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $22,788.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.01910132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00117733 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

