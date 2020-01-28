Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

