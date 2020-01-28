Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 318,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,376 shares of company stock worth $1,336,135 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELVT. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ELVT traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Elevate Credit’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

