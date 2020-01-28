Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.