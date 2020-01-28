Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.93. The company had a trading volume of 88,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,713. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,241 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,230. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.