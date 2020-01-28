Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.75. 1,156,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,450. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $153.11 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.