eBoost Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. eBoost has a total market cap of $274,400.00 and $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00647251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

