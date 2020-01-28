Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,570 shares during the quarter. Ebix makes up 3.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Ebix worth $51,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ebix by 228.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 25.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Ueli Keller purchased 1,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at $572,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ebix in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.97.

EBIX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 8,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

