Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,606. The firm has a market cap of $296.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

