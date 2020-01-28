Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.84. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

