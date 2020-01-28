e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,239. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $785.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,711,089 shares of company stock valued at $58,658,955. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.