Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.19, approximately 61,307 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,017,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The firm has a market cap of $443.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

