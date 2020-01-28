Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.78. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 2,253,980 shares trading hands.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $457.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The company’s revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 475,003 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

