Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $376.02. 50,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $278.43 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

