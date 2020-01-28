Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 29,832 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,180 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $125,976,000 after acquiring an additional 577,078 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

