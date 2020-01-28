Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.66 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,622.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $608,343.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,486 shares of company stock worth $46,488,028. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.23. 98,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

