Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $5.94 on Tuesday, reaching $1,108.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,144. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $803.28 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,182.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.