Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,856 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $237.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $165.67 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.