Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $927.07

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $927.07 and traded as high as $1,162.00. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,159.00, with a volume of 229,183 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. UBS Group downgraded Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 927.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

