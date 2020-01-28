DubaiCoin Tops One Day Volume of $709.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $311,498.00 and $709.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00022426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

