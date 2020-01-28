DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.37. 19,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.37 and a fifty-two week high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

