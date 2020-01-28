DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.51. 851,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

