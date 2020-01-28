DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,299 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for about 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. 231,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,621. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

