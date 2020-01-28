DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,126,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.72. 69,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.52.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.