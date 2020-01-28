DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $511,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 10,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,450. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

