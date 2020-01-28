DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,803,000 after purchasing an additional 278,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 131,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,293,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 289,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 803,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.