DT Investment Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TD. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. 386,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.