DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,577 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 53,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

