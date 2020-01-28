Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.13 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.89), approximately 16,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 23,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The company has a market cap of $33.98 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Driver Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

