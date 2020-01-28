Dougherty & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Dougherty & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,780.00. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.